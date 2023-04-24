News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Parties With Kartik Aaryan

Aamir Parties With Kartik Aaryan

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 24, 2023 11:49 IST
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma invited their friends from the industry over for their annual Eid party.

There were the regular faces, plus a few surprises on the guest list. And here, the invitees continue...

 

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan catch up.

 

Elli AvrRam.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma.

 

Are rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal making things public?

 

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Vikas Bahl and Sunil Grover are twinning.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani and their children, Abhimanyu and Avantika.

 

Neelam with Farah Ali Khan.

 

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth.

 

Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena are said to be getting married in June.

 

Anshula Kapoor with Chachu Anil Kapoor.

 

Nikkhil Dwivedi and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

 

Himesh Reshammiya and Anees Bazmee.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

