DC Vs KKR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!

Riding on the back of Varun Chakaravarthy's three wickets and Phil Salt's half-century, the Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 7 wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29, 2024.

While a few catches were put down by both teams, there were some that stuck.

Phil Salt

Salt first sprung into action when he had a hand in halting Prithvi Shaw who had belted Mitchell Starc for a couple of boundaries in the opening over and was looking good to score more.

Vaibhav Arora had other plans as he bowled one that swung in late, Shaw went to flick it to fine leg, got a thin edge and Salt did well to dive to his right to take the catch.

Salt was in the thick of the action again, this time in partnership with Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Sub Kumar Kushagra had just come into bat when the DC batters were struggling. His stay lasted just three balls as he was done in by a googly. The ball spun in, Kushagra got the inside edge, the ball flew off the flap of his pads and ballooned up. Salt did well to watch the ball to take a one-handed catch .

Jake Fraser-McGurk

KKR were motoring along nicely when Axar Patel came into the attack and got the first breakthrough off the first ball of his spell.

A length ball, bowled flat, Sunil Narine took a swipe at it only to hit it straight to Jake Fraser McGurk at deep mid wicket who did well to complete a simple catch.

