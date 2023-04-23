Ajay, Tabu Wrap Up Yet Another Film

Mouni's favourite place... Soni-Mahesh celebrate their anniversary... Tovino's fanboy moment...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu shares a moment from the sets of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Shergill. The romantic thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey, and spans across 20 years.

Oscar winner M M Keeravaani will compose the music.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares a black and white picture with husband Suraj Nambiar and writes, 'My most favourite place in the world; next to you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan celebrates her wedding anniversary with Mahesh Bhatt with this post: 'The story of US: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt... acha chodo ab... bahut lambi kahani bai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy Anniversary baby. We really have come a long way !'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas;s fanboy moment with Vikram: 'A moment of pure, uncontainable fandom! I had the incredible opportunity to meet the maestro himself -- Vikram sir. How do I describe what he has been to me, growing up.

'I had watched Annyan countless times, and I remember that each time his performance would hit different. Trying to be Vikram-cool was the aspiration.

'Even as cinema happened, and when something off the flow comes up, my thoughts, plans, references -- everything would have his presence.

'And I just got to spend some supercool time with this idol... And truly an idol! To top the style, charm and superabilities, he speaks with such humility and acknowledgement.

'I'm overwhelmed in different ways. Will stick to the fanboy hit, because that is the most dreamy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

After attending the London premiere of her new Web series Citadel, Samantha explores the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'I always enjoy gauging the nuances between regional thangka painting traditions. Ladakh again, enlightened and delighted,' says Lisa Ray.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

'You know when you're trying to channel Boss Lady vibes but are also running late but also have to take pictures to capture how you look AND the wind is messing your just blow dried hair??' That is what Gul Panag is going through.