Wanna See More Of Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill may not have won Bigg Boss 13, but the Punjabi singer certainly made her mark on the show.

After BB 13, the 30 year old got a complete makeover and since then, there has been no looking back for her, professionally.

Shehnaaz makes her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Namrata Thakker picks glimpses from Shehnaaz's style book.

Giving us major summer vibes with a sultry pool picture.

There's a reason why Shehnaaz has earned the tag 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'.

Sharing a light moment with Radhika Apte while shooting for her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

Showing off her goofy self while celebrating Holi.

Playtime with little Laksh Singh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's son.

Channeling her inner billi for the launch of the Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Chilling with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa on the sets of their music video, Moon Rise.

Shehnaaz puts her best fashion foot forward and glams up in a stunning black strapless gown for an awards show.

Have you seen her best fashion moments?

Two good looking Punjabis in one frame! Shehnaaz's fan girl moment meeting Vicky Kaushal at a Diwali bash.

Unwinding in the wilderness with her buddy.

Receiving her first award from Madhur Bhandarkar: HT's Most Stylish Emerging Face 2022.

Ms Gill looks gorgeous in her bridal avatar as she walks the ramp for the first time for Designer Samant Chauhan at Times Fashion Week.