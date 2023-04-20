News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Wanna See More Of Shehnaaz Gill?

Wanna See More Of Shehnaaz Gill?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: April 20, 2023 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shehnaaz Gill may not have won Bigg Boss 13, but the Punjabi singer certainly made her mark on the show.

After BB 13, the 30 year old got a complete makeover and since then, there has been no looking back for her, professionally.

Shehnaaz makes her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Namrata Thakker picks glimpses from Shehnaaz's style book.

Giving us major summer vibes with a sultry pool picture.

 

There's a reason why Shehnaaz has earned the tag 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'.

 

Sharing a light moment with Radhika Apte while shooting for her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Showing off her goofy self while celebrating Holi.

 

Playtime with little Laksh Singh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's son.

 

Channeling her inner billi for the launch of the Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

 

Chilling with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa on the sets of their music video, Moon Rise.

 

Shehnaaz puts her best fashion foot forward and glams up in a stunning black strapless gown for an awards show.
Have you seen her best fashion moments?

 

Two good looking Punjabis in one frame! Shehnaaz's fan girl moment meeting Vicky Kaushal at a Diwali bash.

 

Unwinding in the wilderness with her buddy.

 

Receiving her first award from Madhur Bhandarkar: HT's Most Stylish Emerging Face 2022.

 

Ms Gill looks gorgeous in her bridal avatar as she walks the ramp for the first time for Designer Samant Chauhan at Times Fashion Week.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast
Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast
JK school get facelift after girl's appeal to PM
JK school get facelift after girl's appeal to PM
India Inc bets on InvITs to cut debt, generate returns
India Inc bets on InvITs to cut debt, generate returns
Karisma Says Murder Mubarak To Sara
Karisma Says Murder Mubarak To Sara
PBKS, KKR Stars Go Golfing
PBKS, KKR Stars Go Golfing

More like this

When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments

Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances