Photograph: Mohammed Shami/X

Mohammed Shami's journey back to the cricket pitch continues.

The fast bowler shared photos on social media using crutches, showcasing his progress after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury in February.

This setback forced him to miss the IPL season and T20 World Cup, but Shami remains determined to make a full recovery.

Despite the challenges, Shami's fighting spirit burns bright as he works towards a return to action.