Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film, Horizon: An American Saga, at Cannes.

Directed by and starring Kevin Costner, the film received a standing ovation at the screening, and made the Hollywood star teary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy thanked the people who made her look so stunning: 'I had the absolute honor of having my red carpet glam done by the ICONIC @sirjohn. Thank you to my wonderful @kilianparis family for the opportunity. Sir John used Le Rouge Parfum Liquid Ultra Matte in shade 'Nude in Bed' for the lips and my updo was by my love @louise_garnier.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

'THANKYOU @Chopard for the most divine diamonds. Princess Sirivannavari - what a dress @sirivannavari_shop We finished the look off with gorgeoussss @santoniofficial stilettos! Love you @emzsherwood @ryma.roy - rock stars,' adds Amy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy chose a boss lady look for her first appearance at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

The white look was in complete contrast to Amy's dramatic black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

A regular at Cannes, Amy sure knows how to draw attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

The diva goes backless at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

What do you think about Amy's look?