'A Lot Of Male Actors Work Only 8 Hours'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone finally addressed the much-talked about eight-hour shift that's reportedly costing her big movies.

She did not mince words in an interview to CNBC-TV18News and said, 'By virtue of being a woman, if that is coming across as pushy or whatever, so be it. It is no secret that male superstars in the industry have been working eight hours for years, and it has never made headlines.'

Deepika reportedly lost out on two movies -- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel -- because she refused to work longer than eight hours per day.

She did not specify the male actors she was referring to but claimed that it was an open secret in the industry.

'It is very commonly and publicly known that a lot of male actors work only eight hours, from Monday to Friday, and do not work on weekends,' she explained.

There is also a pay disparity, she said, with women often being labelled 'uncooperative' or 'unrealistic' when they request similar conditions.

The actress also criticised the lack of a professional structure in Bollywood.

'Yes, the Indian film industry has been termed an industry, but we never worked like one. We are a very disorganised industry,' she said, underscoring how the absence of standardised work practices exacerbates gender inequality.

'I think it is time that we brought in some system into this culture.'

Does she feel isolated in voicing these concerns?

Deepika noted that other women -- especially mothers returning to work -- are quietly demanding better working hours though their efforts rarely make headlines.

'I know women and newly-turned mothers have started working eight hours. But that also, surprisingly, did not make headlines,' she said.

Speaking about the professional price she has paid for her stance, Deepika said, 'This is not new to me. As far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t know what to call it,' she said, hinting at the subtle but real backlash women face.

'I fight my battles silently, and somehow this becomes public. This is not the way I was brought up. I fight my battles in a dignified manner.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff