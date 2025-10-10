HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'A Lot Of Male Actors Work Only 8 Hours'

'A Lot Of Male Actors Work Only 8 Hours'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 17:22 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone finally addressed the much-talked about eight-hour shift that's reportedly costing her big movies.

She did not mince words in an interview to CNBC-TV18News and said, 'By virtue of being a woman, if that is coming across as pushy or whatever, so be it. It is no secret that male superstars in the industry have been working eight hours for years, and it has never made headlines.'

Deepika reportedly lost out on two movies -- Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel -- because she refused to work longer than eight hours per day.

She did not specify the male actors she was referring to but claimed that it was an open secret in the industry.

'It is very commonly and publicly known that a lot of male actors work only eight hours, from Monday to Friday, and do not work on weekends,' she explained.

There is also a pay disparity, she said, with women often being labelled 'uncooperative' or 'unrealistic' when they request similar conditions.

The actress also criticised the lack of a professional structure in Bollywood.

'Yes, the Indian film industry has been termed an industry, but we never worked like one. We are a very disorganised industry,' she said, underscoring how the absence of standardised work practices exacerbates gender inequality.

'I think it is time that we brought in some system into this culture.'

Does she feel isolated in voicing these concerns?

Deepika noted that other women -- especially mothers returning to work -- are quietly demanding better working hours though their efforts rarely make headlines.

'I know women and newly-turned mothers have started working eight hours. But that also, surprisingly, did not make headlines,' she said.

Speaking about the professional price she has paid for her stance, Deepika said, 'This is not new to me. As far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t know what to call it,' she said, hinting at the subtle but real backlash women face.

'I fight my battles silently, and somehow this becomes public. This is not the way I was brought up. I fight my battles in a dignified manner.' 

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Deepika Wears A Hijab, Gets Trolled
Deepika Wears A Hijab, Gets Trolled
Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slam Deepika?
Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slam Deepika?
Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel
Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel
Guess Who Is Rooting For Deepika?
Guess Who Is Rooting For Deepika?
Kalki 2: Will Sai Pallavi Replace Deepika?
Kalki 2: Will Sai Pallavi Replace Deepika?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor at Mumbai airport0:28

SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor at Mumbai airport

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the status of embassy: Jaishankar0:29

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the...

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport1:04

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO