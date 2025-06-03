Guess Who Is Rooting For Deepika?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone has found support in Mani Ratnam over her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Reports claim that Deepika demanded a steep salary of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), an eight-hour work day in order to balance her other role as a mother to daughter Dua, and a share in the film's profits.

Without taking any names, Reddy slammed the actress in a post, calling out her 'dirty PR games'.

Mani Ratnam spoke up in Deepika's defence in an interview to NDTV, saying, 'It's fair if she's a young mother and needs to take care of her child, and she chooses something that will allow her to do so without any hindrance.'

Ratnam also praised Deepika's assertiveness by saying, 'I think it's nice when women ask for what they want and get what they want. It's a very healthy sign.'

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had also supported Deepika.

When a reporter asked him to comment on the eight-hour shift that she demanded, he said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most honest filmmakers will not have a problem with it. Apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine hours shifts."

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about the importance of family time.

'I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, "No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them",' Saif said.

Deepika has been replaced by Tripti Dimri in Spirit, which stars Prabhas.