Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel

Now, Deepika Is Out Of Kalki Sequel

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
September 18, 2025 14:27 IST

x

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.

In a surprising move, Deepika Padukone has stepped down from the much‑anticipated sequel to her blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the news in an official statement on X.

'This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership,' the Vyjayanthi Movies post read.

'And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.'

Deepika had portrayed Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD, a character central to the emotional core of the story.

In that film, Sumathi is pregnant with the unborn Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose birth is prophesied to play a critical role in the mytho‑sci‑fi narrative.

Her involvement in the sequel was expected to be even more prominent.

 

This is the second Telugu project Deepika is opting out of, after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, opposite Prabhas.

Deepika was later replaced in that project by Tripti Dimri.

Vanga had criticised Deepika, calling out her 'dirty PR games' and 'putting down a younger actor and ousting the story'

Unconfirmed reports stated that Deepika had stepped down from that film because she wanted a steep salary of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), an eight-hour work day in order to balance her role as a mother to daughter Dua, and a share in the film's profits.

Deepika ignored Vanga's comments.

One wonders who will replace her in Kalki 2.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

