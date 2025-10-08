Deepika Wears A Hijab, Gets Trolled

When Deepika Padukone wore a hijab for a promotional ad, she probably didn't expect the trolling to be this bad.

The actor was promoting tourism in Abu Dhabi along with her husband Ranveer Singh, and she wore the hijab during a visit to the Sheikh Zayed mosque in Abu Dhabi. All female visitors to the mosque -- regardless of nationality or faith -- must wear a hijab at the mosque.

While she was praised for respecting the local customs, a section of social media users began questioning her choice, comparing it to her recent appearance at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple, where she was seen without a bindi, mangalsutra, or sindoor -- traditional Hindu symbols for married women.

The controversy escalated when users recalled Dips' association with the 'My Choice' campaign by Vogue India, where she had advocated for women's freedom to make personal choices, including whether or not to wear a bindi.

Trolls accused her of selective feminism and labelled her actions as contradictory, arguing that she honoured Islamic customs abroad while 'disregarding' Hindu ones at home.

One user wrote: 'She wore hijab to promote Abu Dhabi Mosque but she will never promote her own dharma or a teerth sthal.'

Another added, 'On Hindu traditions -- 'My body, my choice', but no problem in wearing a hijab for money. This is the reality of fake feminists.

At the same time, many supported Deepika, arguing that she was simply being respectful of the local traditions, and that her appearance at the Siddhivinayak Mandir was a deeply personal and spiritual act.

'It's her personal choice whether she wears mangalsutra or not. People are overreacting for no reason,' said one comment in her support.

'There is a rule: Once you enter the Sheikh Zayed Mosque of Abu Dhabi, any visitor is bound to wear it as a mark of respect and then return it after all photo shoots. Ideally, it's only a black burqa, but maybe for some promotions, they have made it so you can wear a colored one,' wrote another user.

As the debate continues, it highlights the complex intersection of celebrity, personal freedom, tradition, and public perception, especially in an era where every image and choice can be dissected and politicised online.

Deepika has not made a statement on the matter yet.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff