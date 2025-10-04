HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kalki 2: Will Sai Pallavi Replace Deepika?

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 04, 2025 09:18 IST

'Replacing Deepika won't be easy.'

Has Nag Ashwin put the Kalki sequel on the backburner for now?

With Deepika Padukone opting of the Kalki sequel, the buzz is that Director Nag Ashwin is looking at doing another project in the interim while another leading lady is locked in for Kalki 2.

And the project that Ashwin is looking at is a female-led story for which Ashwin wants the very talented Sai Pallavi.

"Sai Pallavi and Nag Ashwin have been in talks for a while," a source in the know tells Subhash K Jha.

"Nag is either thinking of starting an entirely new film or replacing Deepika with Sai Pallavi on Kalki 2. More likely the former as replacing Deepika won't be easy."

SUBHASH K JHA
