HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slam Deepika?

Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slam Deepika?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 10:42 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's X post grabbed eyeballs as it seemed to be aimed at Deepika Padukone even though he did not take any names.

'When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?

'As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it.

'Aisa karo... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much: खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे.'

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeep Reddy Vanga/Instagram

For those who don't know the full story, here goes:

It all started when Deepika was rumoured to be a part of Vanga's new film, Spirit.

She soon quit the film, as her alleged requirements -- News18 lists them as a high salary, an eight-hour work day and a share in the film's profits -- were reportedly not met.

A recent official announcement from the team revealed that Tripti Dimri will be the female lead in the film.

Spirit stars Prabhas in the role of an intense cop. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Tamannaah Faces Ramya's Ire
Why Tamannaah Faces Ramya's Ire
Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs
Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs
10 Best Looks From Cannes 2025. VOTE!
10 Best Looks From Cannes 2025. VOTE!
10 Times Bollywood Bhool Chuk Maaf
10 Times Bollywood Bhool Chuk Maaf
Why South Cinema Scores Big Over Bollywood
Why South Cinema Scores Big Over Bollywood

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod2:20

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake China drill pic1:36

'Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye': Owaisi on Pak's fake...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD