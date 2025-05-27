Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slam Deepika?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's X post grabbed eyeballs as it seemed to be aimed at Deepika Padukone even though he did not take any names.

'When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?

'As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it.

'Aisa karo... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much: खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeep Reddy Vanga/Instagram

For those who don't know the full story, here goes:

It all started when Deepika was rumoured to be a part of Vanga's new film, Spirit.

She soon quit the film, as her alleged requirements -- News18 lists them as a high salary, an eight-hour work day and a share in the film's profits -- were reportedly not met.

A recent official announcement from the team revealed that Tripti Dimri will be the female lead in the film.

Spirit stars Prabhas in the role of an intense cop. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors later this year.