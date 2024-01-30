Shahid Kapoor: Here Comes The Hotstepper!

Dancing his way into people's hearts comes naturally to Shahid Kapoor.

As a youngster, dance helped him overcome his shyness at Shiamak Davar's school for the same. That's when he found his groove and grew electric in his moves.

From a background dancer hoping to find his place in the sun to a daredevil actor known for his prowess in tricky roles, Shahid has come a long way.

After a few heavy-duty parts, the 42 year old is ready to let his hair down and burn the dance floor once again in his upcoming rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Sukanya Verma looks at his 10 hottest dances.

Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

While some are busy noticing the likeness of Kriti's blue sari look to Deepika Padukone in Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, what caught our eye is the sheer vigour and grace of Shahid's boogie-woogie.

Nagada Nagada, Jab We Met

Setting Punjabi munda goals since 2007, one can never have enough of watching Shahid's Nagada dancing skills, it's stuff of pure Mauja Hi Mauja.

Dhating Naach, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Shahid's dance unlocks new levels of maassss shaking a leg alongside Nargis Fakhri in the super catchy beats of Dhating Naach.

Bismil, Haider

National award-winner of Best Choreography by Sudesh Adhana, the scale and style of Bismil's narrative and ballet comes alive in Shahid's magnificent expressions of Hamlet's rage and rantings for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kashmir themed adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play.

Chitta Ve, Udta Punjab

There's a method to Shahid's rockstar madness doing more than its bit to hype up the dramatic vibe and energetic gyrations of Chitta Ve.

Saree Ke Fall Sa, R…Rajkumar

Love it, loathe it but you simply cannot ignore Shahid's playing-to-the-masses commitment to Saree Ke Fall's dynamic, dhinchak rhythm.

Dhan Te Nan, Kaminey

Wildness knows no bounds as the actor dives right into the mood over momentum strengths of Vishal Bhardwaj's all-time banger filmed inside a jam-packed discotheque.

Aaja Ve Mahi, Fida

A 20-something Shahid doling out a club-style balle balle with (then girlfriend) Kareena Kapoor in tow highlights his effortless dancing.

Gustakh Dil, Dil Maange More

Trust Shahid Kapoor to rock and roll like few can in the 60s style retro nods against Dil Maange More's foot-tapping ditty.

Pump it up, Chance Pe Dance

As a Bollywood hopeful bidding time by teaching dance to a bunch of kids at school, Shahid's school of rock offers him ample opportunity to show off his killer steps. Unlike the movie, he doesn't disappoint.