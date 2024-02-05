'There will be fireworks between Sushmita and me'

'In the olden days, unless you are the heroine, actors would have screen deaths. But now, there are so many good roles for women.'

IMAGE: Ila Arun in Aarya: Antim Vaar.

Ila Arun plays the perfect villain to Sushmita Sen's Aarya in the Web series, now in its third season, Aarya Antim Vaar.

Her Nalini Sa is a heroin supplier, and as the season's last four episodes get ready to stream from February 9, she promises that it's only going to get better.

"This is the Antim Vaar, the last attack. Who will attack whom? Who will win? Who will be defeated? I don't know how the audience will react, but if they like my entry so much, the scenes are going to get better," Ila promises Patcy N/Rediff.com.

Before the role was offered to you, did you watch Aarya? Were you aware of how popular the show was?

It's a popular and celebrated show, and I knew about it.

I thought it was an action-oriented show, but it has a lot of human angles.

Aarya has faced a lot of things and you can relate with her.

I got hooked.

When I was offered this role, I thought it would be a great turning point in my life.

What attracted you to it?

It's the first time I get to play a don.

I had played a firm woman Maham Anga in Jodha Akbar, but people called it a vamp's role. It was not a vamp's role, she was a strong person.

Secondly, I liked Director Ram Madhvani.

Thirdly, it is based in Rajasthan royalty. I am not from a royal family, but have seen royalty closely since I am born in Jodhpur and bought up in Jaipur.

I have heard a lot of raja-rani stories.

I have never got a chance to do those kinds of roles, so when I did get the chance, it was a good opportunity to use my observations.

IMAGE: Ila Arun and Sushmita Sen promote Aarya Antim Vaar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ila Arun/Instagram

What was the shoot in Rajasthan like?

It's my hometown. If you ask a cricketer how was it playing on a home pitch, they would say it was fun.

The local people know me well because of my music. It felt nice to be among them.

I know how to carry those costumes, how to add something local in the dialect, the way of sitting, standing, talking, how to bend and say 'khamma ghani' (namaskar).

We were shooting in an army area, where I have been going for Durga puja since childhood. There is a beautiful Sheetala Devi temple.

Those are the places and monuments I would visit as a child and today, I own that (in the series)! It was hilarious!

I was the owner of so many forts and havelis!

I got a kick.

We didn't see you that much in the first four episodes of the season. What kind of fireworks can we expect to see between Aarya and you in the rest of the season?

The first four episodes were my introduction. You will see a lot of fireworks in the forthcoming episodes.

This is the Antim Vaar, the last attack. Who will attack whom?

Who will win?

Who will be defeated?

All these things will create a lot of excitement.

I don't know how the audience will react, but if they like my entry so much, the scenes are going to get better.

There will be a lot of friction and fireworks between Nalini Sa and Aarya.

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ila Arun in Raat Akeli Hai.

You have done six films for OTT, but this is your first Web series. What attracts you to this medium?

I think this is the best medium.

I debuted on OTT during COVID.

All my films that were stuck released on OTT, like Raat Akeli Hai, Sherni, Aafat-E-Ishq, Ghoomketu...

People started noticing me again.

It's a powerful medium with large audiences.

It's a good platform for serious actors.

Better roles are written for veteran actors.

There is good content because there is no pressure.

In the olden days, unless you are the heroine, actors would have screen deaths. But now, there are so many good roles for women.