Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah... Here Comes Netflix's Class Act

Netflix's Class -- adapted from the Spanish series Elite -- follows the lives of a group of slickly turned-out teens at a fancy school.

Maybe taking a page from the cast of Sex Education, the folks that brought Class to the small screen are breathtakingly dandy dressers, out of role too. You can totally bank on them offering a bunch of zazzy fashion inspo wherever they go.

The actors were spotted by Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 in Mumbai over the weekend, in smashing duds.



When you made an outfit out of denim, it deserved a special spot on the red carpet. Especially when it had your waist in a cage.

If only Anjali Sivaraman had ditched those shades, you'd have noticed she matched her eye-shadow to her, erm, gown.

IMAGE: Whew! Steamy, steamy. Naina Bhan was a red-carpet traffic stopper/hazard in a Lilliputian costume crafted from satin, lace and feathers with lots of empty space.

Moses Koul looked a darling in leather.

P.S.: You're never going to guess what's trending this season.

Nude lips.

Glossed up cheeks.

Blow-dried hair.

For girls and boys alike!

IMAGE: Men too can pose, pout, show off their clean-shaven chests and do a seduction number in camera with sexy kapda.

Zeyn Shaw and Cwaayal Singh made sure their fans declared: 'Aag lag rahe ho bhai'.

What tamasha-phataka pants, Cwaayal!

IMAGE: The action just kept getting spicier...

Our dopamine dressing-addled brains feel this was the futuristic look you got when the Tomb Raider dipped herself into a bucket of tie-dye and went over to say hello to the cowboys.

How did you come up with this getup Madhyama Segal?

It's got Class though (sorry, we couldn't resist that pun).

IMAGE: Hey Tarzan, fyi Jane just popped out of a bush made her way to the red carpet along with the shrubbery.

Ayesha Kanga, unfortunately those golden shoes didn't fit the bill.

IMAGE: Piyush Khati, Chintan Rachchh, Chayan Chopra were The Brotherhood of the Travelling Dheela Pants.