Super Chechi Santhy

By REDIFF STYLE
July 07, 2023 09:18 IST
Say hello to Sweet Kaaram Coffee's Nivedhitha aka Nivi aka Santhy Balachandran.

Actor. Anthropologist with a post graduate degree from Oxford. She is a 'mama to four furballs', all rescues. Wah, how sweet.

Santhy played the 'feisty yet sensitive, sassy yet coy' Reshma Saeed in the Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gulmohar, which streams on Disney + Hotstar.

She has also made her debut as a playback singer. And given the number of butter idlis she's had at Mysore Raman Idli in Kochi, she could easily make the cut as their brand ambassador. The butter idlis are her 'morning dose of joy'.

The creative genes run in her family. Earlier this year, her Achan unveiled his first book Tagore-inte Gitanjali, which is an illustrated Malayalam translation of the Bengali poet's collection of poems -- he presented the first copy to Shashi Tharoor.

Santhy, who helped with the illustrations (she's an artist too), says, 'The book carries Tagore's English verses and Achan's translation side by side, as well as 16 original paintings by me'.

The secret to her trim figure is not all those idlis or sweet or karam or coffee -- or burfi, which she declares is not a mithai she loves -- but her 'brown-eyed baby (dog) who is all heart and stomach -- no brains'.

IMAGE: Simple workaday clothes like any girl at a bus stop... But the&chembaratti tucked in her hair and that beautiful wide grin puts her in another league.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Santhy Balachandran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In the dungarees, canvas shoes, long loose hair, Santhy looks like she is still studying at Oxford.

 

IMAGE: The bright buttery yellow dupatta on the shining white chikan-work kurta together produce a cheerful portrait of our Nivi from Sweet Kaaram Coffee.

 

IMAGE: Ahaa. This once chundari kutty got togged out in dynamic black and gold and made her over 170,000 followers go weak in their knees. She's as pretty as a gulmohar.

 

IMAGE: 'That payasam high' is the reason why the cuteness meter crashed and how!

 

IMAGE: Her idea of 'socialising might be a little off' since she prefers hanging about with her janvar folk, but the Kottayam girl's dressing is on point.
Captivating smile + katil adava and bang, two dozen fans want to be her Valentine.
REDIFF STYLE
