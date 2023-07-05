Jahnvi, Bhumi Make Bathrobes Cool

You don't need tiny, slinky dresses to look droolworthy. Or even a bikini for that matter.

Pull out those fluffy bathrobes for a quick lesson in how you can set the hotness meter ringing!

IMAGE: Winged eyeliner.

Glossy lips.

Janhvi Kapoor is the purrfect early morning chai date companion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashi Khanna's clear about who the love of her life is.

And she knows she does not need to get jazzed up for the occasion.

She's going to spend some delicious time with her pizza in a robe that allows her to be comfortably lazy on a Saturday afternoon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: And that's how Asha Negi bid goodbye to Paris!

The actress enjoys her morning coffee in a look that can continue until it's time for her sunset martini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

IMAGE: This may seem like a simple robe for some, but there are ways to wear it.

A dash of sunglasses, a hint of shoulder is all that Sonal Chauhan needs to channel her inner Monica (from Friends).

Like her idea of an ideal Sunday?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

IMAGE: That's Bhumi Pednekar's 'mood for the decade'.

And she uses it to remind you that a bathrobe is just what you need to nudge yourself towards a bit of much-needed pampering in the middle of what promises to be a hectic week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: A beautiful morning.

A gentle sun.

The stunning Himalayas to gaze at.

A sip of your favourite liquid.

That, says Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, is the very definition of bliss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com