'Bappa's blessings are forever with everyone'

Laddoos, modaks, gujiyas, balushahis, fruits... Prashant Kulkarni lays it all out for Lord Ganesha.

This is the 23rd year Bishakha and Sumantra Sarkar have brought Lord Ganesha home.

'This time it's in Kolkata, while last 3 years it was in Auckland,' says Sumantra.

This cute little Ganpati has brought his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along.

'Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi makes me very happy, I eagerly look forward to every year for this special day.

'Lord Ganesha keeps me motivated and grounded and helps me take right decisions in my life,' says Hari Krishna Bonela from Calgary, Canada.

Jayshree Desai and Anirudha Shanbhag from California 'feel blessed to bring Ganpati Bappa home again.

'This is the first time we will be celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi without kids as empty-nesters, but we know that Bappa's blessings are forever there with everyone,' says Anirudha.

Ankur Rajkhowa and his family celebrate Ganeshotsav at their residence in Bhubaneswar. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com