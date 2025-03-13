HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shivani Raghuvanshi's Style Secret Is Out!

March 13, 2025

Shivani Raghuvanshi's outfits paint pictures of refinement and creativity.

Her carefully curated wardrobe puts the 'rad' in the traditional.

This pretty star is back with Dupahiya after gaining fame in the Netflix web series, Made In Heaven.

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Shivani Raghuvanshi serves pure elegance in her lilac kurta

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: She radiates royal vibes in her red velvet suit paired with dazzling jhumkas.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Let’s talk about that no-makeup makeup look -- stunning doesn't even begin to describe it; matte brown lips and light eye makeup is used to let the inner glow radiate.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: The printed maxi beach dress? Total easy-breezy summer perfection!

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Shivani is dressed to the nines in her floral sequinned dress with drop earrings.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: The cutie factor is cranked up in her red kurta accessorised with oxidised silver; it’s a match made in fashion heaven.

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: The white chikankari sari paired with drop earrings? Just wow!

 

Shivani Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Those fabulous boho coords are simply to die for.

Shivani Raghuvanshi

