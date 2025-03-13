Shivani Raghuvanshi's Style Secret Is Out!

Shivani Raghuvanshi's outfits paint pictures of refinement and creativity.

Her carefully curated wardrobe puts the 'rad' in the traditional.

This pretty star is back with Dupahiya after gaining fame in the Netflix web series, Made In Heaven.

IMAGE: Shivani Raghuvanshi serves pure elegance in her lilac kurta. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivani Raghuvanshi/Instagram

IMAGE: She radiates royal vibes in her red velvet suit paired with dazzling jhumkas.

IMAGE: Let’s talk about that no-makeup makeup look -- stunning doesn't even begin to describe it; matte brown lips and light eye makeup is used to let the inner glow radiate.

IMAGE: The printed maxi beach dress? Total easy-breezy summer perfection!

IMAGE: Shivani is dressed to the nines in her floral sequinned dress with drop earrings.

IMAGE: The cutie factor is cranked up in her red kurta accessorised with oxidised silver; it’s a match made in fashion heaven.

IMAGE: The white chikankari sari paired with drop earrings? Just wow!

IMAGE: Those fabulous boho coords are simply to die for.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES