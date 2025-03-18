HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger

Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 08:37 IST

x

Sadia Khateeb is stepping up her Bollywood game in style.

After making her mark in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama Shikara, she’s now co-starring with John Abraham in The Diplomat, inspired by a real-life event where a Pakistan-based Indian diplomat helped a young woman escape.

But that isn't the only place she brings her chutzpah, which is also seen in her bold colour choices for her outfits. Here's a look at her high-fashion avatars.

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: Sadia Khateeb pairs her sleek black trench coat with bold red lips and a matching purse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sadia Khateeb/Instagram

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: She raises the temperature in a stunning icy blue organza outfit adorned with a rosette.

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: When you are wearing a burgundy jumper paired with wide-legged denim pants, all you need are pinstripe pumps for a chic look that’ll work for a holiday dinner or a coffee date.

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: Sadia’s Y2K throwback -- pearl necklace, peach tie-up waistcoat and rhinestone-studded satin pants -- is a delightful mix of nostalgia and flair.

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: She steps out in a pearl-studded black dress, stylish blazer, oversized sunnies and those fabulous Manolo Blahnik heels.

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: This head-to-toe sunny yellow ensemble radiates happiness. Who needs vitamin D when you can bask in Sadia’s bright energy?

 

Sadia Khateeb

IMAGE: She’s channelling her inner boss in a red blazer and matching skirt.

Sadia Khateeb

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
When Wamiqa, Keerthy Want To Make A Bold Statement...
When Wamiqa, Keerthy Want To Make A Bold Statement...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Poshest Trains

webstory image 2

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & Up: A 10-Year Journey

webstory image 3

Humari Mango Puri Karo: 15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Tulsi Gabbard meets S Jaishankar in Delhi2:04

Tulsi Gabbard meets S Jaishankar in Delhi

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold0:55

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record...

Watch: Modi and Tulsi Gabbard exchange sacred gifts during meet2:24

Watch: Modi and Tulsi Gabbard exchange sacred gifts...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD