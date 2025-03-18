Sadia Khateeb's Sassy Swagger

Sadia Khateeb is stepping up her Bollywood game in style.

After making her mark in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama Shikara, she’s now co-starring with John Abraham in The Diplomat, inspired by a real-life event where a Pakistan-based Indian diplomat helped a young woman escape.

But that isn't the only place she brings her chutzpah, which is also seen in her bold colour choices for her outfits. Here's a look at her high-fashion avatars.

IMAGE: Sadia Khateeb pairs her sleek black trench coat with bold red lips and a matching purse. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sadia Khateeb/Instagram

IMAGE: She raises the temperature in a stunning icy blue organza outfit adorned with a rosette.

IMAGE: When you are wearing a burgundy jumper paired with wide-legged denim pants, all you need are pinstripe pumps for a chic look that’ll work for a holiday dinner or a coffee date.

IMAGE: Sadia’s Y2K throwback -- pearl necklace, peach tie-up waistcoat and rhinestone-studded satin pants -- is a delightful mix of nostalgia and flair.

IMAGE: She steps out in a pearl-studded black dress, stylish blazer, oversized sunnies and those fabulous Manolo Blahnik heels.

IMAGE: This head-to-toe sunny yellow ensemble radiates happiness. Who needs vitamin D when you can bask in Sadia’s bright energy?

IMAGE: She’s channelling her inner boss in a red blazer and matching skirt.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES