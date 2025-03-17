HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...

SHRISTI SAHOO
March 17, 2025 13:28 IST

Deconstructed blazers are not just a trend; they’re a playful playground of style and the celeb world is leading the way.

Stripping away the rigid structure and precise formality of the conventional blazer, these pieces embrace an intentionally raw, unfinished, relaxed look.

Who’s ready to join the fun?

Shamita Shetty

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty turns heads in an orange blazer dress that’s as fresh as a citrus splash, complemented by sleek wet hair. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor opts for a blazer dress that’s giving us major boss vibes, even as she rocks the slicked-back 'do and black pumps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty, in chic black net stockings and heels, proves that even the most classic looks can have a cheeky twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria dazzles in a beige jacket paired with stunning gold earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon takes it up a notch in an all-white ensemble that includes an oversized, sleeveless blazer and thigh-high boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Karishma K Tanna

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna channels vintage core vibes, layering her blazer like a pro with enough throwback charm to make anyone nostalgic for the past. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/Instagram

 

Mahima Makwana

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana grabs the spotlight with her studded blazer dress, proving that a little bling can turn any outfit into a showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Last but definitely not least, Bhumi Pednekar makes a statement in her cutout blazer dress.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
