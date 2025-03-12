Tamannaah's Captivating Kamal Look

Everyone seems to be in love with the lotus.

Don't believe us?

Take a look. You'll be utterly captivated.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut looks absolutely regal, draped in an embroidered sari with bright pink lotuses splashed across the border. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia's beautiful kolka chandan (traditional Bengali forehead decoration) has the lotus as its centrepoint. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani/Instagram

IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier enchants us in the dreamy Padma lehenga choli, making her appear like a graceful nymph in a lotus pond. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

IMAGE: Manju Warrier shows us how to nail the floral theme by pairing her lovely lotus-inspired sari with a matching lotus choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

IMAGE: Future brides, get inspired by Hansika Krishna’s enchanting lotus gajra. And don't miss the beautiful lotuses in her mehendi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Krishna/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani turns heads in her lotus-printed pastel sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Shriya Saran absolutely mesmerizes in her lotus-woven magenta sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES