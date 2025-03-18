HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sanya, Sara Make Vintage Look Good

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 18, 2025 12:00 IST

Grandma chic is all about mixing cosy vintage vibes with modern flair -- think oversized cardigans, floral prints and a touch of quirky accessories but with a fresh twist.

The trend is getting increasingly popular and India's young actors are rocking chunky sweaters, cute brooches and retro glasses with great flair.

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan brings out her inner boho queen with a crochet sweater, long skirt and a lovely hobo bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor starts with casual white sneakers. Matches it with a pair of ripped jeans. Then tops it off with an ivory sweater and faux fur jacket. Who says the worlds of formal and casual fashion cannot merge? Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is true blue Chanel gurlie in her tweed coords and rhinestone buttons; after all, being basic does not mean you cannot be blingy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut too chooses blingy accessories for her pastel blue lace jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s giving cozy, fuzzy feels in her knitted sweater and cap; snuggling up never looked this good. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F is painting the town blue in a sleek turtleneck. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra is channelling vintage vibes with a satin dress and leg-of-mutton sleeves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

