Yoga Asana Of The Week: How To Do Ekapadasana

Yoga Asana Of The Week: How To Do Ekapadasana

By R PUSHPA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 06, 2025 15:22 IST

x

Rediff.com introduces a new fitness series in which rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week this year.
As the weeks pass and the number of asanas increase, she will also create a fitness schedule using these asanas for you.
We begin with Ekapadasana, the one foot balancing pose.

Questions about yoga? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

The party season is over and everyone is once again focusing on their health.

This year, let's prioritise your physical and mental wellbeing and take baby steps on your fitness journey with Rediff.com's year-long yoga series.

rediffGURU R Pushpa will introduce you to one new yoga asana every week and guide you on how you can do it in the comfort of your home.

All you need is the willingness to learn and a few minutes to spare every day to consistently follow the schedule R Pushpa suggests through the rest year.

However, if you are new to yoga or are facing any health issue, we would recommend that you seek supervision from a yoga teacher.

This week we start with Ekapadasana -- the one foot balancing pose.

Week 1, Asana 1: Ekapadasana: Discover balance in body and mind

Ekapadasana

IMAGE: Ekapadasana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Have you ever wondered how a single pose can transform your sense of balance and focus?

Ekapadasana, the one-legged pose, embodies harmony, stability and mindfulness. It's more than a yoga posture; it’s a journey that will lead to inner equilibrium.

How to perform Ekapadasana

  • Stand tall in Tadasana (the mountain pose).

  • Shift your weight onto your left foot and gently lift your right foot off the ground.

  • Extend your arms forward or upward for balance.

  • Keep your gaze (dhristi) steady at a point ahead of you.

  • Hold for 10-20 seconds, then slowly lower your leg.

  • Now, do the same with your right leg.

Sounds simple?

Do remember this asana is deceptively challenging; mastering it requires mindful practice ideally under the guidance of a yoga coach.

Benefits of Ekapadasana

  • Improves balance and coordination: Aids in neuromuscular control.

  • Strengthens legs and core: Builds stamina and stability.

  • Enhances concentration: Sharpens your focus and mental clarity.

  • Stimulates digestion: The core engagement supports healthy metabolism.

Who wouldn't want these benefits? But remember, the magic lies in practising correctly.

Special instructions

Who should avoid: Avoid if you have vertigo, severe arthritis or recent leg injuries.

Variation for older adults: Use a wall or chair for support.

Variation for kids: Keep it playful; balance with arms spread wide.

Variation for pregnant women: Skip this pose in the later stages of your pregnancy; focus on seated balance postures instead.

R Pushpa, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

R PUSHPA
