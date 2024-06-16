News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Italy rallied well but need to be meaner against Spain: Coach

Italy rallied well but need to be meaner against Spain: Coach

June 16, 2024 12:21 IST
IMAGE: Italy's Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring Italy's second goal against Albania on Saturday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

IMAGE: Italy's Nicolo Barella celebrates scoring Italy's second goal against Albania on Saturday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Italy must be meaner and more direct when they face Spain, though they may get more attacking opportunities, coach Luciano Spalletti said after his side's 2-1 win over Albania at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Having conceded inside 23 seconds, defending champions Italy were ahead after 16 minutes and limited Albania to very few chances until a frantic finish as their opponents pushed for an unlikely equaliser.

 

Spalletti said his team had shown character to recover from the early deficit and displayed a togetherness that will serve Italy well if they progress beyond the group stage.

"We switched off but we need to appreciate the desire to try and go and play football even when the going got tough," he told reporters.

IMAGE: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, who appeared frustrated during the second half, was clear Italy needed to improve. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters 

IMAGE: Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, who appeared frustrated during the second half, was clear Italy needed to improve. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Spalletti, who appeared frustrated during the second half, was clear Italy needed to improve, not least when they face Spain on Thursday.

Spain blew Croatia away 3-0 earlier on Saturday.

"There are a number of things we still have to improve because we thought we were better than we were in too many situations," he said.

"We need to be meaner, neat and tidy in the way we build things up, you free up a man but then you need to go and hurt the opposition ... we thought we were brilliant at just keeping possession."

But Spalletti, leading the Italian side at a major tournament for the first time, suggested Spain's strengths could also play into Italy's hands.

"We need to move the ball a bit more quickly, because we did so badly on occasions tonight, but against Spain there will probably be (chances) to play the ball forward more," he said.

"Because they tend to be more aggressive in their bite and press, there might be greater scope to actually play in behind their defensive line."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
