What Modi Tell Pope Francis?

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi gave Pope Francis his trademark hug when the Indian leader encountered the head of the Catholic church on the sidelines of the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, June 14, 2024.

But what did Modi tell Papa Francis, as Catholics like to call the Pope?

Did he assure the Pope that he would do everything in his power to protect churches and Christians in India from attacks?

Did he promise the Pope that his government was truly committed to the securiy and welfare of all Indians regardless of religion?

IMAGE: 'Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,' Modi tweeted after their encounter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

IMAGE: Modi hugs the Pope. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

IMAGE: What did Pope Francis tell Modi? Photograph: Guglielmo/Reuters

IMAGE: The Pope greets the PM. Photograph: Guglielmo/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Francis, Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. Photograph: Guglielmo/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com