Xpad 30E Tablet Unveiled Featuring Spacious 11-Inch Screen

Infinix has formally introduced the Infinix Xpad 30E, a budget-friendly tablet launched alongside its Note 60 smartphones in selected international markets.

The device is available in three colour variants: Dreamy Purple, Forest Green, and Deep Blue.

A tablet with an 11-inch screen useful to students priced at Rs 13,994

All photographs: Kind courtesy Infinix

1. Display

The Infinix Xpad 30E sports an 11-inch Full HD+ LCD display, offering a 60 Hz refresh rate along with a brightness level of 440 nits.

2. Processor

The tablet runs on the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The capacity can be further increased thanks to a dedicated microSD card slot.

3. Battery

The gadget packs a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. It also includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio connectivity, adding to its everyday convenience.

4. Camera

The Infinix Xpad 30E comes with a 5 MP rear camera, while the front features an 8 MP shooter designed for selfies and video calls.

5. Learning Content Included

Infinix also says the device arrives bundled with over 120,000 premium courses that match students’ textbooks.

6. AI Study Help And A Split-Screen

The tablet includes an AI Tutor to support homework, featuring tools like Photo Solving, Tap to Ask, AI Creation, and AI Screen Recognition. It also offers split-screen, enabling two apps to run side by side on the large screen.

7. Eye Comfort And Connectivity

The display carries certification from TUV Rheinland for reduced blue light levels. The tablet also includes integrated 4G connectivity along with SIM card support and is on sale for Rs 13,994.