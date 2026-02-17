Boat Chrome Iris Arrives With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display

Boat has introduced its latest Chrome Iris smartwatch in India, further strengthening its growing range of wearable gadgets. The device showcases a sleek, ultra-thin metallic casing alongside a vivid AMOLED screen.

An attractive wearable gadget with several bells and whistles

All photographs: Kind courtesy Boat

1. Display

It features a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen that offers sharp, vibrant visuals. It comes with an Always-On mode for quick viewing and can reach brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits.

2. Health And Fitness

The watch is equipped with a range of wellness and fitness features, including round-the-clock heart rate checks, blood oxygen measurement, sleep analysis and guided breathing exercises. It also keeps tabs on daily movement like steps taken and calories burned and offers menstrual health insights.

3. Battery

The smartwatch is powered by a 180 mAh battery that is said to last for up to four days on a single charge. It also features a battery-saving option, designed to help extend usage when needed.

4. Bluetooth Calling And IP68 Durability

The device offers Bluetooth calling support for seamless connectivity, while its IP68 certification helps protect the smartwatch against dust and water exposure.

5. Personalised Watch Faces

The Boat Chrome Iris smartwatch also brings cloud-hosted dial options, adaptable menu settings, and a 2.5D interface designed to make navigation feel more fluid and intuitive.

6. Price

It measures about 299.1 mm x 42.3 mm x 9 mm, giving it a slim, wearable profile. The smartwatch is priced at ₹5,999 (inclusive of all taxes) in India.

7. Handy Smart Features

The smartwatch brings several useful extras, including controls for music playback and camera access, a built-in calculator, casual games, and weather updates and practical utilities like a stopwatch, alarm clock and timer for everyday convenience.