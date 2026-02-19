Google Introduces Pixel 10a To India Market

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10a in India and worldwide, expanding its Pixel series.

The device can be pre-ordered through the brand’s online store and an e-commerce platform, with sales starting next month.

A well-priced phone with a good amount of storage

All photographs: Kind courtesy Google

1. Display

Google’s Pixel 10a sports a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

2. Processor

The handset runs on its in-house Tensor G4 processor with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, supported by 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

3. Camera

It includes a dual rear camera system, a 48 MP main lens with a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 13 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

4. Battery

The handset packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging support.

5. Design

It measures 153.9×73×9 mm, weighs about 183 gm, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

6. Price

Priced at ₹49,999 for the 8 GB+256 GB variant, buyers can get ₹3,000 instant cashback on select HDFC Bank cards, up to 24-month no-cost EMI, a ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and access to the Pixel Upgrade Programme.

7. Software

Running Android 16, Google says the device will receive seven years of OS and security updates.

8. Sale Starts Soon

Sales begin in India on March 6, with Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour choices.