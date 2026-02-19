HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Google Introduces Pixel 10a To India Market

Google Introduces Pixel 10a To India Market

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 16:35 IST

x

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10a in India and worldwide, expanding its Pixel series.

The device can be pre-ordered through the brand’s online store and an e-commerce platform, with sales starting next month.

A well-priced phone with a good amount of storage

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10a in India

All photographs: Kind courtesy Google

1. Display

Google’s Pixel 10a sports a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits.

The Google Pixel 10 a runs on its in-house Tensor G4 processor

2. Processor

The handset runs on its in-house Tensor G4 processor with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, supported by 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera setup

3. Camera

It includes a dual rear camera system, a 48 MP main lens with a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 13 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 10a battery

4. Battery

The handset packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 10a design and IP Rating

5. Design

It measures 153.9×73×9 mm, weighs about 183 gm, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 10a price

6. Price

Priced at ₹49,999 for the 8 GB+256 GB variant, buyers can get ₹3,000 instant cashback on select HDFC Bank cards, up to 24-month no-cost EMI, a ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and access to the Pixel Upgrade Programme.

Google Pixel 10a Software

7. Software

Running Android 16, Google says the device will receive seven years of OS and security updates.

Google Pixel 10a sale

 

8. Sale Starts Soon

Sales begin in India on March 6, with Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour choices.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechGoogle Pixel 10a

RELATED STORIES

Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India
Latest Launched Mobile Phones in India -- New Models 2026
Latest Launched Mobile Phones in India -- New Models 2026
Buyer's Guide: Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000
Buyer's Guide: Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000
Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch
Boat Launches Chrome Iris Smartwatch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards6:41

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards

Rakul Preet Singh's fairytale fashion style wins hearts1:14

Rakul Preet Singh's fairytale fashion style wins hearts

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night5:54

Bollywood Divas Light Up the Iconic Gold Awards Night

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO