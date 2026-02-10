Oppo Reno 15C 5G Now In India

The Oppo Reno 15C 5G has officially gone on sale in India through an online retail platform.

Buyers can choose between two stylish colour finishes, while the handset is also available in two memory and storage variants to suit different needs and budgets.

This Oppo has an AI portrait camera, a massive battery and great for smooth gaming

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Display

The handset features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, designed for smooth visuals, offering a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

It can reach peak brightness levels of around 1,400 nits for better outdoor clarity, while Corning Gorilla Glass adds an extra layer of durability against everyday scratches and minor knocks.

2. Processor

The Oppo Reno 15C 5G runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core processor.

The device combines this chip with an Adreno 710 graphics unit, offers up to 12 GB LPDDR4x memory, and provides as much as 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage for smooth performance and ample space for apps, media, and files.

3. Camera

It carries a triple rear camera arrangement led by a 50 MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro unit for close-up shots.

Up front, the handset features a 50 MP selfie camera designed for detailed portraits and video calls.

AI Portrait Glow peeks at every shot and helpfully upgrades lighting, to give beautiful pics.

4. Design

The handset measures roughly 158.2 x 74.9 x 8.1 mm, giving it a slim yet sturdy profile, while its weight of around 195 gm keeps it comfortable to hold and carry throughout the day.

5. IP Rating

The device comes with an IP69 rating, indicating strong resistance to dust and high-pressure water exposure, helping it stay protected even in challenging conditions.

6. Battery

The smartphone houses a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery designed for extended daily use, and it supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging to help power up the device quickly when needed.

7. Price

The gadget carries an initial price tag of ₹34,999 for the model equipped with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal space.

Meanwhile, the higher-spec edition offering 12 GB memory alongside the same 256 GB storage capacity is listed at ₹37,999.