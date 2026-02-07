Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000: 2026 Buyer's Guide

Are you looking for the best 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000 in 2026?
In this competitive market, aggressive pricing by brands have made the 5G mobile affordable.
This quick buyer's guide gives you a look at the best 5G mobile phones costing around Rs 10,000; the information includes brief specs and the approximate price.
Kindly note: Prices are based on current market listings and festive/online offers. Some models sit slightly above Rs 10,000 but often fall within the bracket during sales.
If your search terms look like...
- Mobile phone under Rs 10,000 5G
- Mobile 5G under Rs 10,000
- Best 5G mobile under Rs 10,000
...this list is for you.
Redmi 14C 5G
Brand: Xiaomi
Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage; Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor; 5160mAh battery; 6.88-inch 120Hz display; 50MP dual camera setup (f/1.8 main lens); 8MP front camera
Price: Rs 9,499
This Redmi 14C 5G phone has a smooth display and solid battery life; it's a strong all-rounder and one of the safest picks for anyone searching for a mobile phone under Rs 10,000.
Redmi 13C 5G
Brand: Xiaomi
Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor; 90Hz display; 5000mAh battery; 50MP AI main camera (f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor; 5MP selfie camera
Price: Rs 10,490
The Redmi 13C 5G phone is a good choice for buyers who want more storage and reliable everyday 5G performance.
Redmi A4 5G
Brand: Xiaomi
Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.88-inch 120Hz display; 18W fast charging (charger in the box); 50MP primary camera; 5MP front camera
Price: Rs 9,499
It has one of the most attractive displays and, yes, it comes with the fast charger in the box.
POCO C75 5G
Brand: POCO
Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB); Snapdragon 4 Gen 2; 6.88-inch display; 5160mAh battery; 50MP main sensor camera + auxiliary lens; 5MP front camera
Price: Rs 8,999
The POCO C75 5G is an excellent value-for-money pick for students and first-time 5G users.
POCO M7 5G
Brand: POCO
Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; Snapdragon 4 Gen 2; 6.88-inch display; 5160mAh battery; 50MP primary (Sony sensor) rear camera + AI lens; 8MP front camera
Price: Rs 10,995
The POCO M7 5G is a good performance-focused option if you can stretch slightly above the 10k limit.
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G
Brand: Samsung
Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300; 12 5G bands; 25W fast charging; 4 OS upgrades; 50MP wide-angle main camera (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth rear camera (f/2.4); 8MP selfie camera
Price: Rs 10,999
The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is best suited for users who value long software support.
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G
Brand: Samsung
Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 2.4GHz; 6.7-inch PLS LCD; 5000mAh battery; 25W fast charging; 50MP main (F1.8) + 2MP rear camera; 8MP (F2.0) front camera
Price: Rs 9,889
The Galaxy F06 5G is one of the safest Samsung picks in the mobile-5G-under-Rs 10,000 category.
Vivo Y28e 5G
Brand: Vivo
Specs: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor; a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD display; a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging; a 13MP main camera + 0.08MP secondary sensor; 5MP front-facing camera
Price: Rs 10,499
The Vivo Y8e 5G is a compact and clean UI option for casual users.
Lava Storm Lite 5G
Brand: Lava International
Specs: 4GB + 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; Dimensity 6400; 120Hz display; IP64; 5000mAh battery; 50MP AI primary camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor; 5MP selfie camera; all 5G bands supported
Price: Rs 9,499
The Lava Storm Lite 5G is one of the strongest Indian brand entries for buyers seeking the best 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000.
Lava Bold N1 5G
Brand: Lava
Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.75-inch display; 5000mAh battery; 13MP AI dual-camera setup at the rear (supports 4K video recording at 30fps); 5MP; IP54 rating
Price: Rs 8,249
The Lava Bold N1 5G is currently among the most affordable 5G mobile under Rs 10,000 in India.
Moto G35 5G
Brand: Motorola
Specs: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage; UniSOC T760 (6nm Octa-core) processor; 5,000mAh capacity battery; 6.72-inch full HD+ (1080x2400) IPS LCD display; dual setup rear camera -- 50MP main (f/1.8) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 16MP front camera
Price: Rs 10,900
The Moto G35 5G is a clean-software option for users who prefer near-stock Android.
Acer Super ZX 5G
Brand: Acer
Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display; Sony 64MP triple camera with 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor; 13MP sensor; 5000mAh battery
Price: Rs 10,490
A display-and-camera-centric phone that often drops into the mobile phone under Rs 10,000 5G bracket during offers.
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G
Brand: iQOO
Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage; Dimensity 6300 processor; 6000mAh battery; 6.74-inch display; 50MP Sony AI rear camera featuring AI enhancements, with a functional front camera for selfies; IP64; military-grade shock resistance
Price: Rs 10,998
The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is ideal for users who prioritise battery life and durability.
Best picks for a 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000
If you strictly want a 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000, focus on:
- The Redmi 14C 5G: Rs 9,499
- The Redmi A4 5G: Rs 9,499
- The POCO C75 5G: Rs 8,999
- The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Rs 9,889
- The Lava Storm Lite 5G: Rs 9,499
- The Lava Bold N1 5G: Rs 8,249
These currently represent the best mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that have the 5G option.
Buying tips for a 5G mobile under Rs 10,000
When selecting the best 5g mobile under 10000, prioritise:
- At least a Dimensity 6100+ or a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 class processor
- 5000mAh+ battery
- Multiple 5G band support
- 4GB RAM minimum (6GB if possible)
For long-term use, models such as the Redmi 14C 5G, the POCO C75 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G offer the best balance between price, performance and future readiness.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff