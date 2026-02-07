Best 5G Mobile Phones Under Rs 10,000: 2026 Buyer's Guide

Are you looking for the best 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000 in 2026?

In this competitive market, aggressive pricing by brands have made the 5G mobile affordable.

This quick buyer's guide gives you a look at the best 5G mobile phones costing around Rs 10,000; the information includes brief specs and the approximate price.

Kindly note: Prices are based on current market listings and festive/online offers. Some models sit slightly above Rs 10,000 but often fall within the bracket during sales.

If your search terms look like...

Mobile phone under Rs 10,000 5G

Mobile 5G under Rs 10,000

Best 5G mobile under Rs 10,000

...this list is for you.

Redmi 14C 5G

IMAGE: The Redmi 14C 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy MI

Brand: Xiaomi

Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage; Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor; 5160mAh battery; 6.88-inch 120Hz display; 50MP dual camera setup (f/1.8 main lens); 8MP front camera

Price: Rs 9,499

This Redmi 14C 5G phone has a smooth display and solid battery life; it's a strong all-rounder and one of the safest picks for anyone searching for a mobile phone under Rs 10,000.

Redmi 13C 5G

IMAGE: The Redmi 13C 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy MI

Brand: Xiaomi

Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor; 90Hz display; 5000mAh battery; 50MP AI main camera (f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor; 5MP selfie camera

Price: Rs 10,490

The Redmi 13C 5G phone is a good choice for buyers who want more storage and reliable everyday 5G performance.

Redmi A4 5G

IMAGE: The Redmi A4 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy MI

Brand: Xiaomi

Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.88-inch 120Hz display; 18W fast charging (charger in the box); 50MP primary camera; 5MP front camera

Price: Rs 9,499

It has one of the most attractive displays and, yes, it comes with the fast charger in the box.

POCO C75 5G

IMAGE: The POCO C75 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy MI

Brand: POCO

Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB); Snapdragon 4 Gen 2; 6.88-inch display; 5160mAh battery; 50MP main sensor camera + auxiliary lens; 5MP front camera

Price: Rs 8,999

The POCO C75 5G is an excellent value-for-money pick for students and first-time 5G users.

POCO M7 5G

IMAGE: The POCO M7 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy MI

Brand: POCO

Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; Snapdragon 4 Gen 2; 6.88-inch display; 5160mAh battery; 50MP primary (Sony sensor) rear camera + AI lens; 8MP front camera

Price: Rs 10,995

The POCO M7 5G is a good performance-focused option if you can stretch slightly above the 10k limit.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

IMAGE: The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samsung

Brand: Samsung

Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300; 12 5G bands; 25W fast charging; 4 OS upgrades; 50MP wide-angle main camera (f/1.8) and a 2MP depth rear camera (f/2.4); 8MP selfie camera

Price: Rs 10,999

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is best suited for users who value long software support.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

IMAGE: Samsung Galaxy F06 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samsung

Brand: Samsung

Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 2.4GHz; 6.7-inch PLS LCD; 5000mAh battery; 25W fast charging; 50MP main (F1.8) + 2MP rear camera; 8MP (F2.0) front camera

Price: Rs 9,889

The Galaxy F06 5G is one of the safest Samsung picks in the mobile-5G-under-Rs 10,000 category.

Vivo Y28e 5G

IMAGE: The Vivo Y28e 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivo

Brand: Vivo

Specs: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage; MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor; a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD display; a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging; a 13MP main camera + 0.08MP secondary sensor; 5MP front-facing camera

Price: Rs 10,499

The Vivo Y8e 5G is a compact and clean UI option for casual users.

Lava Storm Lite 5G

IMAGE: The Lava Storm Lite 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lava Mobiles

Brand: Lava International

Specs: 4GB + 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; Dimensity 6400; 120Hz display; IP64; 5000mAh battery; 50MP AI primary camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor; 5MP selfie camera; all 5G bands supported

Price: Rs 9,499

The Lava Storm Lite 5G is one of the strongest Indian brand entries for buyers seeking the best 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000.

Lava Bold N1 5G

IMAGE: The Lava Bold N1 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lava Mobiles

Brand: Lava

Specs: 4GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.75-inch display; 5000mAh battery; 13MP AI dual-camera setup at the rear (supports 4K video recording at 30fps); 5MP; IP54 rating

Price: Rs 8,249

The Lava Bold N1 5G is currently among the most affordable 5G mobile under Rs 10,000 in India.

Moto G35 5G

IMAGE: The Moto G35 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Motorola

Brand: Motorola

Specs: 4GB RAM, 128GB storage; UniSOC T760 (6nm Octa-core) processor; 5,000mAh capacity battery; 6.72-inch full HD+ (1080x2400) IPS LCD display; dual setup rear camera -- 50MP main (f/1.8) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2); 16MP front camera

Price: Rs 10,900

The Moto G35 5G is a clean-software option for users who prefer near-stock Android.

Acer Super ZX 5G

IMAGE: The Acer Super ZX 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon.in

Brand: Acer

Specs: 6GB RAM; 128GB storage; 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display; Sony 64MP triple camera with 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor; 13MP sensor; 5000mAh battery

Price: Rs 10,490

A display-and-camera-centric phone that often drops into the mobile phone under Rs 10,000 5G bracket during offers.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

IMAGE: The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G. Photograph: Kind courtesy iqoo

Brand: iQOO

Specs: 4GB RAM; 64GB storage; Dimensity 6300 processor; 6000mAh battery; 6.74-inch display; 50MP Sony AI rear camera featuring AI enhancements, with a functional front camera for selfies; IP64; military-grade shock resistance

Price: Rs 10,998

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is ideal for users who prioritise battery life and durability.

Best picks for a 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000

If you strictly want a 5G mobile phone under Rs 10,000, focus on:

The Redmi 14C 5G: Rs 9,499

The Redmi A4 5G: Rs 9,499

The POCO C75 5G: Rs 8,999

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Rs 9,889

The Lava Storm Lite 5G: Rs 9,499

The Lava Bold N1 5G: Rs 8,249

These currently represent the best mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that have the 5G option.

Buying tips for a 5G mobile under Rs 10,000

When selecting the best 5g mobile under 10000, prioritise:

At least a Dimensity 6100+ or a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 class processor

5000mAh+ battery

Multiple 5G band support

4GB RAM minimum (6GB if possible)

For long-term use, models such as the Redmi 14C 5G, the POCO C75 5G and the Lava Storm Lite 5G offer the best balance between price, performance and future readiness.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff