Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Starts At ₹15,999

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G comes with a starting price of ₹15,999 for the entry-level model featuring 4 GB of memory and 128 GB internal capacity.

The higher-end version, which includes 6 GB RAM paired with the same 128 GB storage, carries a price tag of ₹17,999.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Has 120% Larger Capacity Than Previous Models

1. Display

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display designed for smooth viewing, offering a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It can achieve peak brightness levels of around 800 nits.

2. Processor

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, with a peak clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz.

The handset is offered with as much as 6 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage, providing adequate performance and space for everyday tasks, apps, and media.

3. Design

The handset measures approximately 167.4 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, giving it a fairly slim profile, while its weight is around 199 gm making it comfortable enough for everyday handling.

4. Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G comes with a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 2 MP depth lens for portrait-style shots. On the front, the handset includes an 8 MP camera.

5. IP Rating

It carries an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust ingress and resistance to light splashes.

6. Connectivity

The device supports 5G and 4G LTE networks along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. It also includes a USB Type-C interface and navigation compatibility with GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS, ensuring reliable wireless and location services.

7. Battery

The phone is backed by a sizeable 6,000 mAh battery designed for long-lasting daily use, and it supports 25W wired fast charging.