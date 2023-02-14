Wow! Mumbai Turns Pink

It's time to think pink, Mumbai!
We're not referring to Valentine's Day.
But the stretch of blushing pink paradise from Kanjurmarg to Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway.
The queen of hearts, basant rani also known Tabebuia Rosea or rosy trumpet -- the flowers are shaped like a trumpet -- has bloomed. And she's bringing with her an explosion of pink, that's keeps popping up on the EEH.
These trees were planted a few years ago, and every year, from December to February, they burst and bloom, revealing a breathtaking sight.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com