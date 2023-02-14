News
Wow! Mumbai Turns Pink

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
February 14, 2023 08:54 IST
It's time to think pink, Mumbai!

We're not referring to Valentine's Day.

But the stretch of blushing pink paradise from Kanjurmarg to Vikhroli on the Eastern Express Highway.

The queen of hearts, basant rani also known Tabebuia Rosea or rosy trumpet -- the flowers are shaped like a trumpet -- has bloomed. And she's bringing with her an explosion of pink, that's keeps popping up on the EEH.

These trees were planted a few years ago, and every year, from December to February, they burst and bloom, revealing a breathtaking sight.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: These pretty pink flowers in the city's eastern suburbs give Mumbaikars a glimpse of Tokyo.

 

IMAGE: Isn't this a look you'd like to save for your next wallpaper?

 

IMAGE: How can this view not brighten the day of anyone who drives by?

 

IMAGE: They are setting the mood for Valentine's Day.

 

IMAGE: These flowers are the reason why this stretch has become the hottest spot in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Go check this beautiful sight before it disappears.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
