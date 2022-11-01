News
Rediff.com  » News » When Kashmir Fields Turned Saffron

When Kashmir Fields Turned Saffron

By REDIFF NEWS
November 01, 2022 06:55 IST
Saffron flowers bloom in the fields of Pampore, Kashmir, during the cultivation season.

Farmers and their families are engaged in picking the saffron flowers, which are bountiful after several years because of good rainfall.

 

IMAGE: A farmer collects the saffron flowers. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Collecting saffron flowers in a basket. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman takes pictures of the blooming saffron flowers. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Saffron flowers bloom in a field in Pampore. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Saffron spice after being separated from the flowers at a government centre in Pampore. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
