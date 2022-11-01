When Kashmir Fields Turned Saffron

Saffron flowers bloom in the fields of Pampore, Kashmir, during the cultivation season.

Farmers and their families are engaged in picking the saffron flowers, which are bountiful after several years because of good rainfall.

IMAGE: A farmer collects the saffron flowers. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Collecting saffron flowers in a basket. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman takes pictures of the blooming saffron flowers. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Saffron flowers bloom in a field in Pampore. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Saffron spice after being separated from the flowers at a government centre in Pampore. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com