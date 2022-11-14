A Selfie In The Garden Of Joy

Glimpses of visitors enjoying the majestic beauty of maple trees at the Nishat Garden in Srinagar on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Nishat Bagh -- designed and built in 1633 by Asif Khan, Shah Jahan's prime minister -- is the second largest Mughal garden in Kashmir.

A terraced garden built on the eastern side of the Dal Lake, its name in Urdu means 'Garden of Joy' or 'Garden of Gladness' or 'Garden of Delight'. Appropriately named, it is a must visit if you are planning a journey to India's most picturesque state.

IMAGE: A selfie with the bestie. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A walk on a carpet of maple leaves.

IMAGE: Feel the glory of nature beside you.

IMAGE: Oh! The wonder that is the Nishat Bagh.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com