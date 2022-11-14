News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A Selfie In The Garden Of Joy

A Selfie In The Garden Of Joy

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 14, 2022 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of visitors enjoying the majestic beauty of maple trees at the Nishat Garden in Srinagar on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Nishat Bagh -- designed and built in 1633 by Asif Khan, Shah Jahan's prime minister -- is the second largest Mughal garden in Kashmir.

A terraced garden built on the eastern side of the Dal Lake, its name in Urdu means 'Garden of Joy' or 'Garden of Gladness' or 'Garden of Delight'. Appropriately named, it is a must visit if you are planning a journey to India's most picturesque state.

 

IMAGE: A selfie with the bestie. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A walk on a carpet of maple leaves.

 

IMAGE: Feel the glory of nature beside you.

 

IMAGE: Oh! The wonder that is the Nishat Bagh.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
5 Breathtaking Images from Kashmir
5 Breathtaking Images from Kashmir
Nature Paints Kashmir In Vermilion
Nature Paints Kashmir In Vermilion
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
Trump Has Been Reined In For The Moment
Trump Has Been Reined In For The Moment
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?
Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates
Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates

More like this

When Kashmir Fields Turned Saffron

When Kashmir Fields Turned Saffron

Lotus Blooms In Dal Lake

Lotus Blooms In Dal Lake

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances