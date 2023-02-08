Travel Quiz: How Well Do You Know India?

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels/Pixabay.com

If you consider yourself a passionate India traveller, have a go at this quiz on fallen-off-the-map places to visit in our country.

The results of the quiz just might help you zero in on travel options for your next holiday.

The answers provide more information about each place, aiding a decision to travel to any of them.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Good luck!

1. I am one of the largest mangrove forests in India, close to the union territory of Puducherry. 1. Bhitarkanika mangroves 2. Pichavaram mangrove forest 3. Mahanadi delta mangroves 2. Pichavaram mangrove forest



With 40 islands in the midst of a forest, it's as biodiversity treasure. Take a long boat ride through the jungle to explore the wildlife and backwaters.

With 40 islands in the midst of a forest, it's as biodiversity treasure. Take a long boat ride through the jungle to explore the wildlife and backwaters.

For more information on Puducherry read: Travel 2016: 20 reasons to visit Tamil Nadu 2. I am a popular hiking trail near Darjeeling which if you take early morn will get you a sumptuous view of the Mount Everest. 1. Sandakphu 2. Varsey 3. Goecha La 1. Sandakphu

Situated in the district of Darjeeling, Sandakphu is the highest point in West Bengal at 11,929 feet.



This is the only trek in India that offers a view of four out of five of the world's tallest mountains in one go: Everest, Kanchenjunga, Makalu, and Lhotse.

This is the only trek in India that offers a view of four out of five of the world's tallest mountains in one go: Everest, Kanchenjunga, Makalu, and Lhotse.

For more information on views at Sandakphu read: Reader's pix: Stunning views of Mount Everest 3. I am a spectacular skiing destination close to the holy shrine of Badrinath. 1. Auli 2. Chandrashila 3. Mana 1. Auli

A picturesque little paradise in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district at 9,544 feet.



The incline of the slopes of the quiet Himalayan town makes it ideal place to ski, beginners and advanced skiers alike. Auli's busiest time is during the heavy-snow winter months of January to March when skiing festivals and national championships of skiing are scheduled.

The incline of the slopes of the quiet Himalayan town makes it ideal place to ski, beginners and advanced skiers alike. Auli's busiest time is during the heavy-snow winter months of January to March when skiing festivals and national championships of skiing are scheduled.

For more information on Auli read: The Friendly Mountains 4. I am the largest museum in India located in the City of Joy 1. The National Museum 2. Indian Museum 3. Salar Jung Museum 2. Indian Museum

The Indian Museum, Kolkata, being the largest in India, has 35 galleries housing massive, unusual collections, like that of its Mughal paintings, mummies, armour, antiques and more. Established in 1814, by a Danish botanist and surgeon working for the Danish East India Company, named Nathaniel Wallich, it is the ninth oldest museum globally.



For more information on the Indian Museum and Kolkata read: Discovering Kolkata today 5. I am the replica of Taj Mahal located in Maharashtra. 1. Bibi Ka Maqbara 2. Chini Ka Rauza 3. Itmad-ud-Daulah Tomb 1. Bibi Ka Maqbara

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built this mausoleum at Aurangabad for Persian princess Dilras Banu Begum, his beloved first wife.



The base of the structure is marble and when funds ran out thrifty Aurangzeb ordered for it to be completed in basalt and plaster.

From a distance it resembles the Taj Mahal, with its identical pillars and a central dome. For this reason it has been nicknamed the Dakkhani Taj or Taj of the Deccan.

The base of the structure is marble and when funds ran out thrifty Aurangzeb ordered for it to be completed in basalt and plaster.

From a distance it resembles the Taj Mahal, with its identical pillars and a central dome. For this reason it has been nicknamed the Dakkhani Taj or Taj of the Deccan.

For more information on Aurangabad read: Gateway to History 6. I am the oldest mountain range in India. 1. The Aravallis 2. The Himalayas 3. The Nilgiris 1. The Aravallis

The Aravallis are not just the oldest range on our subcontinent but one of the oldest on earth.



The mighty Himalayas are young bachhas compared to the Aravallis. They run 670 km from Gujarat to Haryana.

Guru Shikhar is its highest peak near Mount Abu in Rajasthan.

Guru Shikhar is its highest peak near Mount Abu in Rajasthan.

For more information on the Aravallis and Mount Abu read: Out of the Desert, Into the Hills 7. I am a magnificent temple on the seashores of Odisha where no one worships. 1. Rajarani temple 2. Mukteswara temple 3. Konark Sun temple 3. Konark Sun temple

In view of the Bay of Bengal, the Sun Temple of Konark dates back to the 13th century. Built in honour of Lord Suryadev, the murti to him has never been worshipped -- you don't enter this temple with puja samagrih to offer to a deity. Various reasons are cited. One is the death of the temple's main architect while it was being built.



For more information on Konark read: Konark temple: Standing in solitary splendour 8. I am a frozen river you can walk on during winters in Ladakh. 1. Zanskar river 2. Beas river 3. Chandra river 1. Zanskar river

This river arises in the north-eastern Himalayas and flows through Zanskar towards Leh, joining the Indus at Nimo.



In winter the river freezes and is the only artery of communication for locals, since the actual roads close due to the snow.

The Chadar Trek or the Zanskar Gorge Trek is a thrilling winter adventure over the frozen Zanskar river.

The Chadar Trek or the Zanskar Gorge Trek is a thrilling winter adventure over the frozen Zanskar river.

For more information on Zanskar river read: Winter hiking and walking in the Himalayas 9. I am Asia's cleanest village and also known as God's Own Garden. 1. Mawkynrew 2. Mylliem 3. Mawlynnong 3. Mawlynnong

A quaint Meghalaya hamlet, Mawlynnong was dubbed Asia's cleanest village by Discovery India magazine in 2003. Littering, plastic and smoking are strictly prohibited by the village community.



Located some 90 km away from Shillong, there are only about 100 families living in this lovely village, mainly inhabited by Khasi tribes.

Located some 90 km away from Shillong, there are only about 100 families living in this lovely village, mainly inhabited by Khasi tribes.

For more information on Asia's cleanest village read: Why they call this India's cleanest village 10. Located in Maharashtra, I am one of the only four known lakes formed by a meteorite impact on earth. 1. Lonar lake 2. Sangam Sarovar 3. Manas lake 1. Lonar lake

It came to be 52,000 years ago when a meteor hit the surface of the earth at a spot that is today near the small town of Lonar in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.



A trip to Lonar can be coupled with a visit to the Ajanta and Ellora caves in Aurangabad.

A trip to Lonar can be coupled with a visit to the Ajanta and Ellora caves in Aurangabad.

For more information on the Lonar lake read: To Lonar Crater With The Blue Beast

