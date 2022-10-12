WOW! Fab Fashion From GenNext Designers

The way we dress post-Covid is changing.
In-your-face clothes are out, easygoing and low-key is in.
Fabrics are more skin-friendly and designers are totally in sync with subdued colours.
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week's GenNext Collection was a fine example of how one can introduce fun pieces into one's wardrobe.
IMAGE: Love prints?
Want to have fun with them?
Designer Ankur Varma tell you how to keep it on-trend.
IMAGE: Making a serious, yet comfy, style statement with orange.
IMAGE: Arshna Raj makes it clear that monochrome still reigns.
IMAGE: Unbuttoned and untucked shirts, upturned collars, rolled up cuffs... it's good to break a few style rules once in a while.
IMAGE: Designer Aseem Kapoor doesn't want you to be scared of pushing your boundaries, especially with prints.
IMAGE: Bring out your inner gypsy gal and have some fun.
IMAGE: All a single colour sari needs is a contrasting pallu and a blouse as sexy as the one Reha Sukheja is wearing.
IMAGE: Plan on raiding your mom's closet this Diwali?
Instead of settling for a single outfit, try mixing and matching few pieces for a cool look.
Don't forget to borrow her finest pearls as well.
IMAGE: The devil is in the details for Somya Goyal.
She accentuates the pale pink dress with a beige, broad-collared jacket speckled with tangerine beads.
IMAGE: The collection is a reminder to accessorise your clothes with one-of-a-kind jackets.
IMAGE: GenNext designers (left to right) Arshna Raj, Ateev Anand, Aseem Kapoor, Ankur Varma and Somya Goyal take a bow.