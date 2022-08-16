WOW! Disha Looks DIVINE

Disha Patani loves fashion as much as she loves fitness.
The actress clearly knows how to amp up the sizzle quotient even with her off-duty wardrobe.
IMAGE: Disha looks radiant in sequins.
She has mastered the art of showcasing her washboard abs and provides fans with eye-catching style inspiration.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: She's a fan of the bikini-style top.
Her holiday-ready black bralette and red pants are perfect for sun-soaked beach getaways.
IMAGE: The actress opts for a figure-flattering pre-stitched sari in a feminine pink hue.
She pairs it with a sequinned choli and wears her hair in natural curls.
Doesn't she look lovely?
IMAGE: Disha keeps the summer trend alive in her trademark ab-baring top and khaki shorts; a chequered shirt casually hugs her waist.
IMAGE: Take a page out of Disha's on-trend avatar where she matches a black bralette with black low-waist pants.
She keeps her hair stylishly wet and limits her accessories to a simple chain and bangle.
IMAGE: Disha flaunts her signature abs in a beach-ready bandeau top and white sarong worn over strappy briefs.