Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?

Strappy swimsuits gave the classic bikini a modern update.

Floral bathing suits made way for beach wear in neutral shades.

Cutouts, ruffles, puffed sleeves and belted waistlines are now part of swimwear.

Now, the upside down bikini -- it's been around since 2018 when Italian model Valentina Fradegrada came up with the bizarre idea -- is winning over the celebrity world once again.

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk have all been spotted wearing it.

IMAGE: The idea is to get creative with your bikini and wear it in a fun way.

You can wear your top upside down like this model.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Or you can tie a cross halter by positioning the gathered fabric of the bikini top on the sides.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner flips her bikini top upside down and ties the backstraps around her neck in a cross halter style.

She pairs the look with a cropped jacket and a stylish handbag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

IMAGE: Kourtney Kardashian goes for the cross halter as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

IMAGE: While the trend looks great, critics feel it is not meant for plus-size women.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

IMAGE: And that's Kendall Jenner, who's made this trend extremely popular.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

