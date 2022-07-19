News
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?

Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 19, 2022 16:40 IST
Strappy swimsuits gave the classic bikini a modern update. 

Floral bathing suits made way for beach wear in neutral shades. 

Cutouts, ruffles, puffed sleeves and belted waistlines are now part of swimwear.

Now, the upside down bikini -- it's been around since 2018 when Italian model Valentina Fradegrada came up with the bizarre idea -- is winning over the celebrity world once again. 

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk have all been spotted wearing it.

 
IMAGE: The idea is to get creative with your bikini and wear it in a fun way.
You can wear your top upside down like this model. 
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Or you can tie a cross halter by positioning the gathered fabric of the bikini top on the sides. 
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Kendall Jenner flips her bikini top upside down and ties the backstraps around her neck in a cross halter style.
She pairs the look with a cropped jacket and a stylish handbag. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kourtney Kardashian goes for the cross halter as well. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: While the trend looks great, critics feel it is not meant for plus-size women. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: And that's Kendall Jenner, who's made this trend extremely popular.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
