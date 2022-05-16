Are These The BEST Swimsuits of 2022?

In the mood to treat yourself to a new swimsuit?

The Etam Cruise 2022 show has plenty of inspiration for you. Just click on the pics and take a look.

IMAGE: French model Constance Jablonski, right, walks the ramp at the Etam Cruise 2022 show.

All photographs: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cutout swimsuits for folks ready for a generous dose of Vitamin D.

IMAGE: The metal hoops add an edge to this black swimsuit.

IMAGE: Making a splash in a gold swimsuit.

IMAGE: A bold look meant for those who like to show serious skin.

IMAGE: In this red swimsuit, you are sure to catch everyone'e eye.

IMAGE: A bit of colour is never a bad idea, isn't it?

IMAGE: Looking for a printed bikini?