News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Are These The BEST Swimsuits of 2022?

Are These The BEST Swimsuits of 2022?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 16, 2022 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the mood to treat yourself to a new swimsuit?

The Etam Cruise 2022 show has plenty of inspiration for you. Just click on the pics and take a look.

IMAGE: French model Constance Jablonski, right, walks the ramp at the Etam Cruise 2022 show.
All photographs: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Cutout swimsuits for folks ready for a generous dose of Vitamin D.

 

IMAGE: The metal hoops add an edge to this black swimsuit.

 

IMAGE: Making a splash in a gold swimsuit.

 

IMAGE: A bold look meant for those who like to show serious skin.

 

IMAGE: In this red swimsuit, you are sure to catch everyone'e eye.

 

IMAGE: A bit of colour is never a bad idea, isn't it?

 

IMAGE: Looking for a printed bikini?

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Cute Cutout Styles
Cute Cutout Styles
Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!
Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!
Hot Styles From Mexico
Hot Styles From Mexico
The final moments before Symonds died...
The final moments before Symonds died...
'He taught me how to enjoy life'
'He taught me how to enjoy life'
1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting
1 killed, 5 injured in California church shooting
LSG-RR: Turning Point: Hooda Gets Out
LSG-RR: Turning Point: Hooda Gets Out

More like this

Stars & White Hot Summer Fashion

Stars & White Hot Summer Fashion

Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances