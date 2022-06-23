News
Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!

Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 23, 2022 08:45 IST
It's officially monsoon, but Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Erika Packard is channeling serious beachside vibes with her bikinis.   

Psst! The model's pix will let you master the perfect beach pose to help you stand out effortlessly on your next tropical vacay.

Do click on the images below to see Erika's fun pix.

IMAGE: Knitwear is in vogue and Erika packs a punch in these high-waist pants, which she pairs with a black bikini top. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Erika Packard/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who doesn't like a printed moment, especially when you're on the beach?
The model matches her multi-colour bralette with a white high-slit skirt.

 

IMAGE: Looking cheerful in yellow. 

 

IMAGE: And pretty in pink.

 

IMAGE: Erika rocks these co-ord separates.  

 

IMAGE: She has fun with black and white. 

 

IMAGE: You could try it with a sarong as well :)

 

IMAGE: Is Erika falling in love with the ocean or is the ocean falling in love with her?
BTW, she loves the white-on-white combo.

 

IMAGE: Super comfy. Super flattering.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
