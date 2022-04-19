Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

Need swimsuit inspiration this summer? Look no further.

Ujjwala Raut in a swimsuit takes sexy to a whole new level.

Please click on the images for a look at Ujjwala's summer style.

IMAGE: The supermodel shows off her fabulous figure in a stylish bikini.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ujjwala Raut/Instagram

IMAGE: A lover of minimalist beachwear, she knows how to make every trip to the pool/beach a memorable one.

IMAGE: The string bikini is her favourite.

IMAGE: She paired this mustard printed swimsuit with a matching bandana and won fashion.

IMAGE: Dressed in a cutout pink-and-black bikini, Ujjwala makes beach yoga look super fun.

IMAGE: Ujjwala looks picture perfect in a green bikini that's simple, yet sexy.