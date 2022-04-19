News
Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

Ujjwala Raut's FUN Swimsuit Moments

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 19, 2022 09:24 IST
Need swimsuit inspiration this summer? Look no further.

Ujjwala Raut in a swimsuit takes sexy to a whole new level.

Please click on the images for a look at Ujjwala's summer style.

IMAGE: The supermodel shows off her fabulous figure in a stylish bikini.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Ujjwala Raut/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A lover of minimalist beachwear, she knows how to make every trip to the pool/beach a memorable one.

 

IMAGE: The string bikini is her favourite.

 

IMAGE: She paired this mustard printed swimsuit with a matching bandana and won fashion.

 

IMAGE: Dressed in a cutout pink-and-black bikini, Ujjwala makes beach yoga look super fun.

 

IMAGE: Ujjwala looks picture perfect in a green bikini that's simple, yet sexy.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style
Neha Kapur rocks the slit dress
Where Are Celebs Holidaying This Summer?
Shreyas on what went wrong for KKR
Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught
VHP threatens to launch 'battle' against Delhi Police
Summer Fun With Ananya, Mouni, Shanaya

SEE: Natasa Makes A Splash!

