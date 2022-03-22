Will You Try These BOLD Styles?

Please click on the images for glimpses from Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid.
IMAGE: Black does not need to be boring, especially when the dress features a waist cutout and an embellished neck.
The model teamed the look with sheer hand gloves and a dome-shaped handbag.
Photograph: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images
IMAGE: 2022 still favours sheer fashion.
A model dressed in a sophisticated see-through gown, worn over black thongs.
Photograph: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images
IMAGE: A look that will turn fashionistas world over green with envy.
Tailored, oversized silhouettes in single colours were a part of the Fely Campo fashion show.
Photograph: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images
IMAGE: Otrura's collection Coming Out Of The Spiral reflected on mental suffocation and anxiety.
The bodysuits resembled a person's second skin.
Photograph: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images
IMAGE: A look from Teresa Helbig's collection which was born by and for the eternal storyteller.
Book lovers, can you guess the inspiration behind this look?
Photograph: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
IMAGE: Come 2022, and the love for off-the-shoulder silhouettes and floral prints still continues.
Photograph: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
IMAGE: For Fely Campo's debut at Madrid Fashion Week, the designers sought inspiration from their landscapes; their origins and their essence.
Photograph: Borja B Hojas/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com