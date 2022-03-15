News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Models Make A Splash In Hawaii

Models Make A Splash In Hawaii

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 15, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Jacquemus Fashion Show in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IMAGE: Guests watch a model walk the ramp in a one-of-its-kind show.
All photographs: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus chose a beach in Hawaii to showcase his spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection Le Splash.

 

IMAGE: Singer Nicole Scherzinger, who was born in Hawaii and had a seven-year relationship with Lewis Hamilton, chats with Jacquemus.

 

IMAGE: Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who is based in Hawaii.

 

IMAGE: The collection featured co-or sets, neon suits and cloth sandals.

 

IMAGE: Singers Daniel Caesar and SZA, along with rapper Amine.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion
Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments
Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments
IPL: SKY unlikely to be available for MI's opener
IPL: SKY unlikely to be available for MI's opener
Because of me children of MPs didn't get tickets: Modi
Because of me children of MPs didn't get tickets: Modi
HC rejects hijab plea, says not essential in Islam
HC rejects hijab plea, says not essential in Islam
Urvashi Rautela Blows A Kiss
Urvashi Rautela Blows A Kiss

More like this

No One Rocks The Gym Look Like Bani

No One Rocks The Gym Look Like Bani

Sophie's Easy-Breezy Balcony Style

Sophie's Easy-Breezy Balcony Style

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances