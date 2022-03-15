Models Make A Splash In Hawaii

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Jacquemus Fashion Show in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IMAGE: Guests watch a model walk the ramp in a one-of-its-kind show.

All photographs: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

IMAGE: Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus chose a beach in Hawaii to showcase his spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection Le Splash.

IMAGE: Singer Nicole Scherzinger, who was born in Hawaii and had a seven-year relationship with Lewis Hamilton, chats with Jacquemus.

IMAGE: Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock, who is based in Hawaii.

IMAGE: The collection featured co-or sets, neon suits and cloth sandals.

IMAGE: Singers Daniel Caesar and SZA, along with rapper Amine.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com