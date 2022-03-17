Hot Beauty Trends From Istanbul

Please click on the images for a look at the behind-the-scenes pics from Fashion Week Istanbul.

IMAGE: Shocking eye shadows in deep, bold hues are in vogue.

Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

IMAGE: Embellished necks, face veils and slicked back hair never really went out of fashion.

Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

IMAGE: The hair is all about dazzling braids, which bring in the drama.

Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images

IMAGE: A make up artist applies shimmering dashes of bronze eye-shadow for a conceptual touch.

Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

IMAGE: Everyone seems to be in love with nude lips.

Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

IMAGE: Is this the face mask of 2022?

Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images

IMAGE: Strappy heels in beige continue to be a timeless touch.

Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com