Hot Beauty Trends From Istanbul

Please click on the images for a look at the behind-the-scenes pics from Fashion Week Istanbul.
IMAGE: Shocking eye shadows in deep, bold hues are in vogue.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images
IMAGE: Embellished necks, face veils and slicked back hair never really went out of fashion.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images
IMAGE: The hair is all about dazzling braids, which bring in the drama.
Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images
IMAGE: A make up artist applies shimmering dashes of bronze eye-shadow for a conceptual touch.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images
IMAGE: Everyone seems to be in love with nude lips.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images
IMAGE: Is this the face mask of 2022?
Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images
IMAGE: Strappy heels in beige continue to be a timeless touch.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com