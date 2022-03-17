News
Hot Beauty Trends From Istanbul

Hot Beauty Trends From Istanbul

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 17, 2022 15:54 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the behind-the-scenes pics from Fashion Week Istanbul.

IMAGE: Shocking eye shadows in deep, bold hues are in vogue.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Embellished necks, face veils and slicked back hair never really went out of fashion.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The hair is all about dazzling braids, which bring in the drama.
Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A make up artist applies shimmering dashes of bronze eye-shadow for a conceptual touch.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Everyone seems to be in love with nude lips.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Is this the face mask of 2022?
Photograph: Ferda Demir/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Strappy heels in beige continue to be a timeless touch.
Photograph: Evren Kalinbacak/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
