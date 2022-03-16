Get Your Street Style Game On

Come 2022, and street style has transcribed into a worldwide phenomenon that just can't be ignored.

It's solely based on individualistic style, and that is what sets it apart from mainstream fashion.

Streetwear is all about freedom of exploration and expression.

It redefines the pre-conceived norm of how one should dress by using fashion as a powerful tool to express yourself.

Here's presenting 10 tips to ace streetwear like a pro.

IMAGE: Take a cue from Malaika Arora on how to wear neon without looking over-the-top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

1. Unapologetic neon hues

Unlike black, white and off-white, neon provides that extra burst of brightness.

It blends in with all sorts of outfits and colours, while making a radical expression.

Unapologetic in its DNA, it's symbolic of the bold, fleeting, modern soul.

You can call it the visual representation of a human being who loves to fuse hip-hop culture with futurism.

IMAGE: Sneakers should be your fashion essential when it comes to streetwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

2. Invest in keepsake sneakers

If you're looking for an easy and impactful way to make a big style statement, a pair of sneakers are a must-have.

In the streetwear world, sneakers express individuality and personal identity more than any other fashion accessory.

The right pair of sneakers, could give you that extra oomph to style your outfit.

IMAGE: Opt for fun ways to incorporate denim into your wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rising Among

3. Denim galore

Denim on denim isn't taboo anymore, instead it is a risque fashion statement.

It blends simplicity and glamour, while paying ode to the streetwear culture.

Over the years, denims have been a part of various subgroup cultures -- hip hop styles, hipsters, intellectuals, rock stars and luxury labels.

IMAGE: These oversized pants make streetwear such a stylish affair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rising Among

4. Keep the silhouettes oversized

It wasn't until the 1920s that the masses, especially women started embracing oversized styling looks.

What started of as a way to rebel against society's portrayal of what women were excepted wear, was followed by a great switch -- tight corsets and hobble skirts gave way to shapeless, oversized, baggy garments.

Presently, oversized clothing allows fashion lovers to not only express themselves through comfort, but also embrace streetwear athleisure staples and menswear styles.

IMAGE: Goodbye skinny jeans, hello baggy denims!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

5. Ditch the skinnies

The best thing about streetwear is that it is comfortable and oozes confidence.

Even if your skinny jeans are still hidden somewhere in your closet, the essence of an oversized or baggy pair of pants is what you need to complete your look.

'If you can't skate in it, it's probably not streetwear' is an easy rule to remember while styling yourself in your streetwear ensembles.

IMAGE: Graphic T-shirts are comfy, stylish and very much in vogue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

6. Tees are a go-to

The streetwear sector is always changing. Trends come and go, and tastes vary over time.

The graphic shirt, on the other hand, has never lost its position in streetwear.

A excellent graphic T-shirt is eye-catching, interesting, and thought-provoking.

IMAGE: A convertible jacket lets you bend the rules of fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rising Among

7. Experiment with proportions

Prioritising or finding the right fitted clothes does not align with streetwear values.

Choosing the pieces you think would inject your character into ensembles is what streetstyle is all about.

Most streetwear aficionadas break the rules of proportions to bring out their individuality.

IMAGE: Flash me corset tops would elevate your streetwear style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rising Among

8. Find the right limited-edition items.

When pieces are perceived as scarce items available in the market, they seem to be even more fashionable.

This principle applies to every aspect of fashion, haute couture included.

More often than not, these pieces that are rare to find, are also the statement pieces you need in your closet.

IMAGE: A closet staple, denim jackets never let you down.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

9. Workwear and bomber jackets

Streetwear as a culture is based on a strong sense of belongingness.

It leverages an understanding of authenticity that the fashion industry has been anxious to exploit.

Over the decades, streetwear has not only evolved, but has managed to align many of the brands and companies with the ethos of unisex clothing.

Blazers, jackets, hoodies, tees, which are all inherently unisex, are now just a piece of clothing that can be worn by anyone, regardless of their gender.

IMAGE: Give your streetwear look an upgrade with cropped sweatshirts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

10. D-I-Y

Don't follow rules. Just be yourself. This is probably the only rule that you should be following in streetwear fashion.

Streetwear's origins are about D-I-Y and being unapologetically yourself.

A space where experimenting with unexpected combinations might just be the new sensation everyone's been waiting for.

Streetwear isn't only about making choices, it is a lifestyle.

Riya and Amruta are the founders of Rising Among, a clothing brand that closely focuses on made to re-wear and reworked apparel.