Where Will Sobhita And Chay Honeymoon?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will wed in Hyderabad tomorrow, December 4, and pictures from their wedding festivities are flooding the Net.

Fans are speculating about their honeymoon destination but which place will #SoChay -- yes, that's their couple name -- zero in on for their romantic getaway?

Their love for the ocean is self-evident from their gram.

So will it be the Maldives, where overwater villas and turquoise lagoons set the mood for romance? Or maybe Santorini, with its whitewashed charm and stunning sunsets?

Bali could be on the cards for its tropical vibes and epic beach swings while Italy's Amalfi Coast offers romance with a side of pasta and prosecco.

Here are some of our top guesses about where #SoChay may be headed to based on their fave holiday destinations.

IMAGE: They are the definition of a modern-day power couple -- suave and stylish. Wherever they go, they're sure the find the time to party and share some adorable clicks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chay Akkineni /Instagram

IMAGE: Will they be heading to Sri Lanka? During her visit there, Sobhita -- in an adorable chequered linen dress -- takes in the sun and the sea. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Italy is made for Sobhita and Chay. With its romantic Venetian canals and sun-kissed Tuscan vineyards, it's a destination as beautiful as their love. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: And, of course, Italy offers great food options. Here's Sobhita, enjoying a warm plate of spaghetti in Tuscany. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Will they consider the United Kingdom, the home of palaces and castles? Once again, Sobhita's happily tucking in on her trip to this country. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: It could be gorgeous Mauritius that spells beautiful stretches of sand and azure oceans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Chay's Maldives snapshot proves that he's also a thalassophile (someone who loves the ocean and the sea) like Sobhita. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chay Akkineni/Instagram

IMAGE: Chay could pursue an alternate career as a travel photographer with wonderful clicks like these from Marbella in Spain.

Beneath the palm trees, the newly-weds could enjoy the beaches, the Mediterranean sun and the vibrant nightlife. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chay Akkineni/Instagram