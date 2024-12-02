News
Wedding bells for India's badminton queen PV Sindhu

Wedding bells for India's badminton queen PV Sindhu

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 02, 2024 23:59 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: The wedding-related events will begin on December 20. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu will tie the knot on December 22 in Udaipur.

The former world champion, who ended a long title drought with victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday, will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, who is an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

"The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

 

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

The wedding-related events will begin on December 20.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

The champion badminton player won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017. 

Source: PTI
