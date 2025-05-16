HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Nandini Gupta Bring The Miss World Crown Home?

Will Nandini Gupta Bring The Miss World Crown Home?

May 16, 2025 13:50 IST

Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta is not just a pretty face; she’s a pro at makeup, fashion and styling.

And she's bringing her A-game to the on-going Miss World competition.

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: Nandini Gupta showcases her perfect winged eyeliner, nude lips and flawless brows. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: For the Miss World opening ceremony, Nandini embraced her heritage in beautifully crafted handloom accessorised with heritage jewellery.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: She's as pretty as a peach in this beautifully embroidered ensemble.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: Nandini's killing it in a glamourous pink wrap dress with a plunging neckline.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: That's how you give power dressing an Indian twist.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: Nandini looks ravishing a white corset.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: Her backless sequinned dress is exactly what you need for your next party.

 

Nandini Gupta

IMAGE: She upgrades a shimmery boho-inspired top with the right makeup and earrings.

Nandini Gupta

