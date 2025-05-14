HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Miss World 2025 Queens Dazzle Charminar

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
May 14, 2025 11:44 IST

The 72nd Miss World pageant is currently underway in Hyderabad. 116 contestants will compete for the coveted crown.

On May 31, 2025, the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will pass on her title at the grand finale, scheduled to be held at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Nandini Gupta represents India at the event.

This year's theme 'Beauty with a Purpose,' aims to highlight the contestants' commitment to social causes and community service.

On Tuesday, the contestants visited Hyderabad's celebrated Charminar landmark and interacted with locals.

IMAGE: Miss World 2025 contestants visited Laad Bazar near the Charminar. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Miss El Salvador Sofía Estupinián, shows a bangle during her visit to Laad Bazar.

 

IMAGE: 109 Miss World 2025 contestants pose for a picture during their visit to the Charminar.

miss world 2025: beauty queens visit charminar

